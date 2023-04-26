UrduPoint.com

Beijing Confirms Taiwan-Based Publisher Li Detained On Security Grounds

Published April 26, 2023

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) China's Taiwan Affairs Office spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian confirmed on Wednesday that Taiwan-based publisher Li Yanhe, who came under the spotlight after his sudden disappearance a week ago, was under investigation on suspicion of committing acts threatening the Chinese national security.

The publisher went missing earlier in April, just after he arrived in mainland China to visit relatives and attend the Qingming Festival, the annual tomb-sweeping event.

Some media alleged he had been detained by the Chinese security service in Shanghai. On Saturday, over 40 Asian writers, reporters and academics called for the release of Li.

"Li Yanhe is under investigation on suspicion of committing acts endangering national security," Zhu told the China Central Television broadcaster.

Li was born in China and moved to Taiwan in 2009. There, he founded the Gusa Press publishing house, which released materials criticizing the Chinese authorities.

