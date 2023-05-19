Beijing Confirms Visit of Special Representative to Brussels to Discuss Ukraine Crisis

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin confirmed on Friday that Special Representative on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui will visit the headquarters of the European Union in Brussels to promote a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis.

On Thursday, the South China Morning Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that Li will visit Brussels before he heads to Moscow as a part of his European tour.

"Chinese Special Representative on Eurasian Affairs will visit the EU headquarters at the invitation of the European Union. China is ready to continue to promote peace talks, contribute to the political resolution of the Ukrainian crisis," Wang told a briefing.