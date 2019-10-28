China congratulates Alberto Fernandez, the opposition candidate who represents the Front of All alliance, on winning Argentina's presidential race, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said on Monday, adding that Beijing is confident that the country will make significant progress in its development under his leadership

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) China congratulates Alberto Fernandez, the opposition candidate who represents the Front of All alliance, on winning Argentina's presidential race, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said on Monday, adding that Beijing is confident that the country will make significant progress in its development under his leadership.

The presidential election was held in Argentina on Sunday among six candidates. With 96.5 percent of the ballots counted, Fernandez gained 48.06 percent of the vote, while incumbent President Mauricio Macri secured 40.4 percent.

"China congratulates Fernandez on his victory in the presidential election in Argentina. We are confident that under his leadership Argentina will be able to make new progress in its development," Geng stressed at a briefing.

The spokesman noted that China and Argentina were comprehensive strategic partners and had achieved fruitful results of cooperation over the past several decades.

The president-elect will take office on December 10.

Argentina has been in a deep economic recession for years. Persistently high inflation and a growing unemployment rate leave some 35 percent of the population below the poverty line. In late June 2018, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a $50-billion standby loan to Argentina. Then, in late October of the same year, the IMF agreed to increase the total size of the country's loan program to $56.3 billion.