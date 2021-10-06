Beijing Could Launch Full-Scale Invasion of Taiwan by 2025 - Taipei

Taiwan Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Wednesday that mainland China may consider mounting a full-scale invasion of the island by 2025

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Taiwan Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Wednesday that mainland China may consider mounting a full-scale invasion of the island by 2025.

"At the moment, the Communist Party of China already has the ability to invade Taiwan, but the island has done nothing to provoke such actions. However, by 2025, the CPC will have all the wherewithal to conduct a full-scale invasion," the defense minister said.

The Taiwanese Ministry of Defense is carrying out all necessary preparations, he added.

The statement comes after China sent close to 150 military aircraft into Taiwan's air defense zone since October 1.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan � a territory with its own democratically elected government � maintains that it is an autonomous country and has political and economic relations with several other nations that recognize its sovereignty.