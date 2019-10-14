Beijing Declines to Comment on Hunter Biden Leaving China-Backed Equity Fund

Spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang on Monday refused to comment on the resignation of Hunter Biden, the son of potential US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, from the board of directors of a China-supported equity fund

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Spokesperson for China 's Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang on Monday refused to comment on the resignation of Hunter Biden, the son of potential US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, from the board of directors of a China-supported equity fund.

Media reports have said that Hunter Biden would leave the board of BHR Equity Investment by the end of the month following increased public scrutiny fueled by the US administration's claims that his father, a Democratic front-runner and former vice president, allegedly exchanged political influence for financial support from abroad, specifically China and Ukraine.

"This was a business decision. We have no comments," Geng told journalists.

In September, House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump over his July 25 telephone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which the former tried to press Kiev to probe the business interests of Hunter Biden, who was linked to Ukrainian energy company Burisma. A whistleblower claimed that the White House had attempted to restrict access to the transcript of the call and described it as Trump's attempt to solicit a foreign power's interference in the 2020 presidential election.