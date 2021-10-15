UrduPoint.com

Beijing Declines To Comment On Xi Jinping's Plan For UN Climate Conference

Fri 15th October 2021

Beijing Declines to Comment on Xi Jinping's Plan For UN Climate Conference

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters on Friday that he currently has no information on whether or not Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow in early November

"At the moment I have no information that I could report," the diplomat said when asked to confirm the information that Xi will snub the event as was earlier reported by several media.

COP26 will take place in November in Glasgow, Scotland. Representatives of 200 countries, including world leaders, experts and activists, will take part in it.

The meeting of world leaders in Glasgow is scheduled for November 1-2, while summit itself will run for two weeks. A number of important documents on reducing greenhouse emissions and achieving carbon neutrality are expected to be adopted during the summit.

