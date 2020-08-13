(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The persistent criticism by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of China's domestic and foreign policies amounts to the dissemination of a "political virus" and disinformation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Thursday.

During a working visit to the Czech Republic on Wednesday, Pompeo claimed that China was threatening the Eastern European country's democracy and business security. The US government is also actively promoting the narrative that China was the country to spread the coronavirus around the world.

"Wherever Pompeo goes, he disseminates 'a political virus' and disinformation," Zhao said at a daily briefing.

As argued by the spokesperson, "Pompeo, being guided by the ideas of the Cold War and his own selfish interests, again and again groundlessly criticizes the Chinese Communist Party as well as China's domestic and foreign policies.

The diplomat expressed certainty that the international community would not be deceived by Pompeo's attempts to "tie it to the anti-Chinese and anti-Communist chariot."

The United States and China have been on strained terms since 2017, when Washington's updated National Security Strategy pictured China, a long-time advocate of a multipolar world, as a major threat to the US interests in world politics.

The bilateral relationship further soared in the summer of 2018, when Washington hiked duties on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports in a bid to balance the trade deficit. Since then, the two countries have been exchanging several rounds of reciprocal tariffs and waged a brutal economic confrontation with diplomatic repercussions, which is often referred to as trade war.