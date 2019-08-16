The Chinese Embassy in Cameroon, on Friday, refuted media reports claiming that there were Chinese nationals among those taken hostage by pirates off Cameroon's coast

Earlier in the day, the AFP news agency reported, citing sources, that the pirates kidnapped nine Chinese nationals and eight Ukrainians.

"On August 14, at 11:10 p.m. local time [22:10 GMT], two foreign cargo ships were attacked by an unknown number of militants in the waters of Cameroon. Over 10 people on board were taken hostage. Today, the vessel in question remains in the waters where the incident occurred, while the whereabouts of the hostages are unknown.

There are no Chinese nationals among the hostages," the embassy said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, earlier said that pirates attacked on Thursday the cargo vessel Marmalaita, which was sailing under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda, near Cameroon's Douala port.

The ministry added, citing Marlow Navigation Russia company, that the pirates had kidnapped eight crew members, including three Russian nationals. The ministry noted that Russian diplomats were seeking to enable their release.