Beijing Denies Forced Prison Labor's Use After Cry For Help Found In Christmas Card In UK

Mon 23rd December 2019 | 07:47 PM

Beijing Denies Forced Prison Labor's Use After Cry for Help Found in Christmas Card in UK

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman on Monday dismissed a high-profile news story in UK media about a Shanghai prison forcing foreign inmates to produce Christmas cards, calling it a "farce" and "self-promotion" of a UK journalist

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman on Monday dismissed a high-profile news story in UK media about a Shanghai prison forcing foreign inmates to produce Christmas cards, calling it a "farce" and "self-promotion" of a UK journalist.

Last week, The Sunday Times reported that a girl, 6, from south London had discovered a plea for help on one of Tesco charity Christmas cards she bought for her friends. The card contained a message from alleged foreign inmates of Qingpu prison, outside China's Shanghai, who complained about forced labour and asked to contact former UK journalist Peter Humphrey, who himself has spent two years in that jail. The girl's father wrote to Humphrey, who, in turn, publicized the story.

"I have seen these reports in the British media. This is all a farce invented by Mr. Humphrey himself. Mr. Humphrey cannot stand being alone, and he needs to stand out and do self-promotion from time to time.

He is deathly afraid that people will forget about him. The farce he has invented this time is indeed a little out of date. If he wants to attract attention, I recommend that he show at least a new trick next time," Geng Shuang said at a briefing.

The diplomat stressed that he could "responsibly state" that there was no use of foreign prisoners' labor in Qingpu prison.

Humphrey was sentenced to two and a half years in jail in August 2014 for illegally collecting information on Chinese nationals. He was released early in June 2016 and extradited home.

In the wake of his new article about forced labor in a Shanghai prison, largest UK supermarket chain Tesco has suspended its factory in China where the cards are produced. All the cards have also been withdrawn from sale pending an investigation.

