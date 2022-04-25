UrduPoint.com

Beijing Denies Remarks On China's Alleged Desire To Build Military Base On Solomon Islands

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2022 | 01:28 PM

Beijing Denies Remarks on China's Alleged Desire to Build Military Base on Solomon Islands

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) Statements about China's alleged desire to build a permanent military presence on the Solomon Islands under a bilateral security agreement are nothing but disinformation, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday.

Last week, Beijing announced that China and the Solomon Islands signed a framework agreement on security cooperation to enhance social stability and long-term tranquility in the Solomon Islands.�Over the weekend, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that the construction of a military base by China in the Solomon Islands will be a "red line" for Canberra and Washington.

"The claims spread by some people with ulterior motives about the so-called Chinese military base in the Solomon Islands are misinformation," Wang told a briefing.

