Beijing Denies Trump's Allegations Of China Financing Hunter Biden

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 04:25 PM

Beijing Denies Trump's Allegations of China Financing Hunter Biden

The Chinese Foreign Ministry denied on Monday US President Donald Trump's claims that Hunter Biden, the younger son of former US Vice President and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden, of receiving funds from China

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) The Chinese Foreign Ministry denied on Monday US President Donald Trump's claims that Hunter Biden, the younger son of former US Vice President and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden, of receiving funds from China.

Last week, Trump alleged that Hunter Biden got China to put $1.5 billion in a fund.

"All these allegations are completely false," spokesman Geng Shuang said at a briefing.

The Democratic front-runner and his family were brought into the spotlight after it was revealed that Trump had asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a July phone call to look into Hunter Biden's former business dealings with a Ukrainian gas company.

The phone call sparked a major scandal in the United States, forcing the Democrats to launch impeachment proceedings against Trump, saying he sought to pressure a foreign government into assisting his re-election campaign. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and accused Democrats of launching another "witch hunt" against him.

