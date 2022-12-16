UrduPoint.com

Beijing Disapproves Of US Commerce Department Blacklisting Chinese Firms - Trade Ministry

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Beijing Disapproves of US Commerce Department Blacklisting Chinese Firms - Trade Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) China decisively opposes putting its companies on the Entity List of the US Department of Commerce and intends to take measures to protect the rights of its enterprises and institutions, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.

On Thursday, the US Department of Commerce added 36 Chinese tech companies to its Entity List, which is comprised of foreign individuals, companies or governments that pose "national security risk." It means that US companies will need to obtain hard-to-get licenses to sell critical technology to these Chinese customers.

"(There is a report of) adding 36 Chinese companies to the US export blacklist, China decisively opposes (this decision)... The constant adding Chinese companies to the blacklist of the US trade department hinders the normal trade and economic cooperation between Chinese and US companies.

.. At the same time, in response to US actions, China will take necessary measures for decisive protection of legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and institutions," the ministry said.

The commerce ministry noted that the United States used its government power to increase pressure on Chinese firms and organizations, which was a typical form of market segregation and economic coercion.

However, Beijing welcomes the US decision to exclude 25 Chinese companies from its Unverified List of firms that might have military connections, the ministry added, since it shows that both sides are capable of solving their problems through cooperation and mutual respect.

