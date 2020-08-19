BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) China's input and sacrifices concerning the coronavirus pandemic are clear for all to see, Beijing's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday in response to US President Donald Trump's accusations.

A day prior, Trump said he had postponed trade negotiations with China over the country's role in the COVID-19 pandemic and the dire effects it has had on the United States.

"With regard to the epidemic response issue, we have detailed our effective measures with a clear timeline on multiple occasions and the facts cannot be made clearer. Since COVID-19 broke out, China has been acting in an open, transparent and responsible manner, earnestly fulfilling our duties and obligations under the International Health Regulations (2005)," Zhao said at a regular briefing in Beijing.

The spokesman said that China has made all-out efforts to contain the virus' spread through rigorous measures and by actively participating in international cooperation on pandemic control.

"China's COVID-19 response can stand the test of time and history. China's enormous sacrifice and contribution to the global fight against COVID-19 is there for all to see," Zhao went on to say.

Regarding Beijing's stance on Trump's suspension of the trade talks, Zhao referred reporters to the "competent authority."

The United States and China had signed a so-called phase one agreement to settle the trade war, which saw Trump hike tariffs on billions of Dollars worth of Chinese imports. Negotiations between the two sides were underway for the next steps in harmonizing the behemoth trade relationship.