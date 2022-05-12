Beijing Dismisses Reports of Lockdown in Chinese Capital as 'False Rumors'

Beijing government spokesman Xu Hejian on Thursday denied reports claiming that a lockdown will be enforced in Beijing due to another surge in COVID-19 cases

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) Beijing government spokesman Xu Hejian on Thursday denied reports claiming that a lockdown will be enforced in Beijing due to another surge in COVID-19 cases.

"(Reports about) the so-called lockdown are false rumors," Xu told a briefing, adding that there is no need to stock up on vegetables.

Nevertheless, Chinese newspaper Beijing Daily reported on Thursday that a total of 92 stations on 18 lines of the Beijing Subway have been closed.

Some 35 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Beijing over 24 hours, with 928 positive cases recorded since April 22.

The Beijing government toughened the requirements for the use of public transportation in the city on May 5, requiring all passengers to have a valid negative PCR test.

Moreover, all people arriving in and leaving Beijing are required to have a negative COVID-19 test made within 48 hours before their trip.

At the moment, entertainment venues and gyms have suspended their work in Beijing due to the government's requirements to overcome the new surge in COVID-19 cases, while restaurants are only allowed to work for takeouts.

China has been adhering to the zero-tolerance COVID-19 policy since the beginning of the pandemic, which stipulates the introduction of strict coronavirus measures and the enforcement of lockdowns in districts and cities even with a relatively low incidence of the disease.