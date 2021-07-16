Beijing Does Not Confirm Visit of Top Diplomat to Syria

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday did not confirm information about an upcoming visit from top diplomat Wang Yi to Syria.

Earlier this week, a diplomatic source in Syria told Sputnik that Wang is set to arrive in Damascus for an official visit on Saturday and meet with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad.

"At the moment, I have no information for public disclosure. Follow our messages," ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a briefing when asked to comment on the matter.

Wang was also likely to meet with President Bashar Assad, the Sputnik source said.