Beijing Establishes Humanoid Robot Innovation Center

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Beijing establishes humanoid robot innovation center

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) A humanoid robot innovation center has been established in the Chinese capital to accelerate the technology supply and industrialization of humanoid robots.

The Beijing humanoid robot innovation center company, officially registered at the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, was jointly built by enterprises that make complete robots, core components and large models of robots.

The center will build both hardware and software parent platforms and focus on tackling key problems that need to be solved urgently in the industry, such as the operation control system and open source OS.

"Beijing has a national robot inspection and testing platform and a national robot standardization technical committee, and will soon set up the Beijing robot industry development fund.

It is also building a shared processing center serving robot processing and manufacturing," said Su Guobin, deputy head of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology.

China will strive to establish a preliminary innovation system for humanoid robots, boasting a number of small and medium-sized enterprises that specialize in the humanoid robot market and have cutting-edge technologies as well as two to three humanoid robot companies with global influence by 2025, according to a guideline issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

