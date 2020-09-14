UrduPoint.com
Beijing, EU Agree To Sign Bilateral Investment Agreement By 2021 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 10:22 PM

China and the European Union have agreed to accelerate bilateral investment agreement negotiations and sign a deal until the end of the year, the state-run CGTN broadcaster reported on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) China and the European Union have agreed to accelerate bilateral investment agreement negotiations and sign a deal until the end of the year, the state-run CGTN broadcaster reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Chinese President Xi Jinping had a video conference with European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose country currently presides over the council.

According to the broadcaster, an agreement will expand European companies' access to the Chinese market.

After the last such summit in June, von der Leyen complained about the trade and investment imbalance between the sides, noting that China is the EU's second biggest trade partner, while the EU is China's largest.

