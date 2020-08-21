UrduPoint.com
Beijing Excludes Possibility To Join US-Russia Arms Talks In Wake Of US Shift Of Tactics

Fri 21st August 2020 | 01:10 PM

Beijing Excludes Possibility to Join US-Russia Arms Talks in Wake of US Shift of Tactics

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) China has no intention to join the Russian-US nuclear arms control talks, the Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said on Friday in the wake of Washington's change of tactics.

Axios news portal has reported, citing US Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea, that the US administration has dropped its demand for China to join the negotiations, and now aims at first securing a political agreement with Russia and then urging China to join the talks and subsequently a deal.

"The Chinese side has no intention to participate in the so-called trilateral arms control negotiations with the Russian Federation and the United States, this is a clear and consistent position," Zhao said at a briefing.

