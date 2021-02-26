UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Expects Constructive Dialogue With Biden Administration - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 12:20 AM

Beijing Expects Constructive Dialogue With Biden Administration - Foreign Ministry

China hopes that the new US administration led by President Joe Biden would conduct a positive and constructive policy toward Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday, when asked to comment on the statements of the candidate for the post for Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) William Burns to the effect that Beijing poses a threat to Washington

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) China hopes that the new US administration led by President Joe Biden would conduct a positive and constructive policy toward Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday, when asked to comment on the statements of the candidate for the post for Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) William Burns to the effect that Beijing poses a threat to Washington.

Earlier this week Burns told the US Senate Intelligence Committee that China represented the biggest geopolitical foe to the United States and pledged to prioritize it if he is appointed to lead the CIA.

"We hope that the United States will be able to abandon the ideas of the 'zero-sum game,' will objectively and rationally consider China and US-China relations, pursue a positive and constructive policy toward China, will move toward China, focus on cooperation and will contribute to the return of US-China relations to the path of healthy and sustainable development," Zhao said.

He also noted that the former US cabinet led by Donald Trump "misjudged and distorted China's development trends and policies" in pursuit of its political objectives and thus significantly damaged bilateral relations.

Besides, he said that Beijing has always refused to consider interaction with Washington as a "zero-sum game," which entails the unconditional victory of one side and defeat of the other. Both countries have common interests but they are unable to avoid the differences, Zhao said.

Related Topics

Senate Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) China Washington CIA Trump Beijing Lead United States Post Cabinet

Recent Stories

RAK Crown Prince visits IDEX, NAVDEX 2021

1 hour ago

US House to Start Working on George Floyd Police R ..

21 seconds ago

PTI unopposed Senator-elect, MPAs meet Chief Minis ..

23 seconds ago

UN Greatly Concerned by Situation in Armenia, Urge ..

24 seconds ago

US Senate Confirms Jennifer Granholm to Be Biden's ..

26 seconds ago

El Salvador Becomes First Malaria-Free State in Ce ..

27 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.