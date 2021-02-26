Beijing Expects Constructive Dialogue With Biden Administration - Foreign Ministry

China hopes that the new US administration led by President Joe Biden would conduct a positive and constructive policy toward Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday, when asked to comment on the statements of the candidate for the post for Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) William Burns to the effect that Beijing poses a threat to Washington

Earlier this week Burns told the US Senate Intelligence Committee that China represented the biggest geopolitical foe to the United States and pledged to prioritize it if he is appointed to lead the CIA.

"We hope that the United States will be able to abandon the ideas of the 'zero-sum game,' will objectively and rationally consider China and US-China relations, pursue a positive and constructive policy toward China, will move toward China, focus on cooperation and will contribute to the return of US-China relations to the path of healthy and sustainable development," Zhao said.

He also noted that the former US cabinet led by Donald Trump "misjudged and distorted China's development trends and policies" in pursuit of its political objectives and thus significantly damaged bilateral relations.

Besides, he said that Beijing has always refused to consider interaction with Washington as a "zero-sum game," which entails the unconditional victory of one side and defeat of the other. Both countries have common interests but they are unable to avoid the differences, Zhao said.