Beijing Expects Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif To Visit China From August 25-27

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 09:33 PM

Beijing Expects Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif to Visit China From August 25-27

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will pay an official visit to China from August 25-27, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Geng Shuang, said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will pay an official visit to China from August 25-27, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Geng Shuang, said on Friday.

"Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Zarif will visit China from August 25-27 at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi," Geng said at a briefing.

According to the spokesman, the two top diplomats plan to discuss issues related to the current situation in the middle East.

Moreover, Geng noted that the Iranian and Chinese foreign ministers would address pressing international and regional issues. The spokesman also expressed hope that the relationship between the countries would continue to strengthen.

Beijing was ready to make joint efforts with Iran for promoting peace and stability in the Persian Gulf region, the spokesman added.

