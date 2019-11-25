Beijing Expects Putin's Visit To China In 2020 - Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister
Mon 25th November 2019
Beijing is expecting a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2020, Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said Monday
"The last meeting [of the country's leaders] was held in Brazil, and the leaders agreed that [Chinese] President Xi Jinping would head to Russia next year for the BRICS summit... And we are also looking forward to President Putin's state visit to China," he told reporters.