MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) China expects a visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov from March 22-23, the foreign ministry's spokesman, Zhao Lijian, announced.

"At the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit China on March 22-23," Zhao said at a briefing.