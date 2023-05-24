UrduPoint.com

Beijing Expects US To Be Supportive Of New Chinese Ambassador

Beijing hopes that Washington will support and facilitate the work of the new Chinese ambassador to the United States, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Wednesday

China's new ambassador, Xie Feng, arrived in the US on Tuesday. In an address upon arrival, Xie said there were serious difficulties in the bilateral relationship and pledged to follow principles of peaceful coexistence.

"We hope the US will provide support and facilitation for Ambassador Xie Feng as he carries out his duty," Mao told a briefing.

The spokeswoman noted that China has always developed relations with the US in line with the principles outlined by Chinese President Xi Jinping including mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation. However, China firmly defends its sovereignty as well as interests in security and development.

Beijing hopes that Washington would be willing to work together in order to get the bilateral relationship back on the track of "sound and steady growth," Mao added.

Xie, China's twelfth ambassador to the US, has said that during his deployment in Washington he would adhere to the three principles promulgated by Chinese President Xi Jinping � mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win partnership � as they "represent the fundamental and right way for the two countries to get along with each other in the new era."

"At present, the China - U.S. relationship is faced with serious difficulties and challenges. My appointment means to me not only honor, but also enormous responsibilities," Xie was quoted by China Global Television Network as saying upon arrival.

A few days before the new Chinese ambassador's arrival, US President Joe Biden said he expected a thaw in Beijing-Washington.

