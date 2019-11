Beijing Expects Visit of Russian Security Chief for Strategic Security Talks in December

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will pay a visit to China from December 1-4 to participate in regular China-Russia strategic security consultations, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said on Friday.

"At the invitation of head of the Chinese Communist Party's Political and Legal Affairs Commission ... Guo Shengkun, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will pay a visit to China from December 1-4 to attend the 15th round of China-Russia strategic security consultations and 6th round of bilateral consultations on public security, public order and justice," the diplomat said at a briefing.

The ministry's spokesman added that during his visit to China, Patrushev will also hold meetings with senior government officials.

Regular Russian-Chinese consultations on strategic security take place in Moscow and Beijing. The sides discuss challenges to international and regional security and counterterrorism measures. The two countries promote security issues within the United Nations, BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.