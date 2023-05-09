BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) As a reaction to Ottawa's expulsion of Chinese diplomat from Toronto, Beijing declares Canadian consul in Shanghai Jennifer Lynn Lalonde persona non grata, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"As a reciprocal countermeasure in reaction to Canada's unscrupulous move, China decides to declare Jennifer Lynn Lalonde, consul of the Consulate General of Canada in Shanghai persona non grata, who has been asked to leave China no later than May 13," the ministry's statement read.

On Monday, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said that Ottawa declared Chinese diplomat in Toronto Zhao Wei persona non grata for alleged intimidation of conservative lawmaker Michael Chong after he sponsored a motion to accuse China of genocide against Uighurs.