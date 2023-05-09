UrduPoint.com

Beijing Expels Canada's Consul From Shanghai As Countermeasure To Ottawa's Move

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Beijing Expels Canada's Consul From Shanghai as Countermeasure to Ottawa's Move

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) As a reaction to Ottawa's expulsion of Chinese diplomat from Toronto, Beijing declares Canadian consul in Shanghai Jennifer Lynn Lalonde persona non grata, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"As a reciprocal countermeasure in reaction to Canada's unscrupulous move, China decides to declare Jennifer Lynn Lalonde, consul of the Consulate General of Canada in Shanghai persona non grata, who has been asked to leave China no later than May 13," the ministry's statement read.

On Monday, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said that Ottawa declared Chinese diplomat in Toronto Zhao Wei persona non grata for alleged intimidation of conservative lawmaker Michael Chong after he sponsored a motion to accuse China of genocide against Uighurs.

Related Topics

China Canada Ottawa Toronto Beijing Shanghai May From

Recent Stories

Negotiations continue with PTI: Interior Minister

Negotiations continue with PTI: Interior Minister

1 hour ago
 &#039;Gallant Knight 2&#039; operation distributes ..

&#039;Gallant Knight 2&#039; operation distributes 156,000 food parcels in Syria

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th May 2023

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi fastest-growing economy in MENA Region w ..

Abu Dhabi fastest-growing economy in MENA Region with GDP growth rate of 9.3% in ..

10 hours ago
 Ruler of Fujairah sends condolences to Saudi King ..

Ruler of Fujairah sends condolences to Saudi King on death of mother of Prince M ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.