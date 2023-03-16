UrduPoint.com

Beijing Expresses Hope For Effective Implementation Of Grain Deal

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Beijing Expresses Hope for Effective Implementation of Grain Deal

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) China hopes that the Black Sea Grain Initiative will be effectively implemented, with Beijing ready to cooperate with all the parties involved in order to ensure global food security, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

"The deal on the grain transportation over the Black Sea is an important agreement reached as result of multiple consultations between the United Nations, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine. China hopes that this agreement will be implemented in a balanced, comprehensive and effective way," Wang said during a briefing.

He also said that Beijing has put forward an initiative on international cooperation regarding food security.

On July 22, 2022, representatives of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN signed the Black Sea Grain Initiative, also known as the Initiative on the Safe Transportation of Grain and Foodstuffs from Ukrainian ports, which provides for the export of Ukrainian grain, food and fertilizers over the Black Sea from three ports, including Odesa.

The package agreement also includes a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea. The agreement expired on November 18, 2022 and was automatically prolonged for 120 days after that date, namely till March 18.

On Tuesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said, after talks with UN officials in Geneva, that Russia did not object to extending the Black Sea Grain Initiative beyond March 18, but only for 60 days. He said Russia's position will depend on the progress made in streamlining the access of Russian food and fertilizer exports to the global market, including associated logistics, insurance and other services.

