Beijing Expresses Protest as Trump Blames China Again for COVID-19 Spread in UNGA Address

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) The Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed on Wednesday protest against US President Donald Trump's new COVID-19-related accusations, voiced in his address for the United Nations General Assembly.

In his speech, Trump blamed the Chinese government again for the global spread of the coronavirus.

The US leader accused Beijing and the World Health Organization, which he said is "virtually controlled by China", of falsely declaring there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission and of transmission by asymptomatic carriers. Trump also called on the UN to "hold China accountable."

"Unfortunately, the US side has used the UN pulpit for fabricating rumors and groundless accusations, and slandering China against all evidence, out of shady political motives. The Chinese side expresses its resolute protest," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.