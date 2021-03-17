UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Expresses Protest Over New US Sanctions Related To Hong Kong

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 01:24 PM

Beijing Expresses Protest Over New US Sanctions Related to Hong Kong

Beijing opposes the new US sanctions related to Hong Kong, as it sees the move as interference in China's domestic affairs, the foreign ministry's spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said on Wednesday, warning of retaliative steps

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Beijing opposes the new US sanctions related to Hong Kong, as it sees the move as interference in China's domestic affairs, the foreign ministry's spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said on Wednesday, warning of retaliative steps.

The US Department of State announced earlier in the day that the country would impose sanctions against financial organizations conducting transactions with 24 more Chinese and Hong Kong officials whose actions "reduced Hong Kong's autonomy." The statement was made just one day ahead of a high-level meeting of US and Chinese officials in Alaska.

"This is a serious violation of the international law and main norms of the international relations, this is a gross interference in China's domestic affairs ... China resolutely opposes it," Zhao said at a daily briefing.

Beijing will implement necessary measures to retaliate, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

China Beijing Hong Kong

Recent Stories

Armenian Police Cordon Off Education Ministry in Y ..

1 minute ago

Kasur police busted 33 outlaws

1 minute ago

Dozens of Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Isr ..

1 minute ago

Ehsan Mani says Pakistan is likely to host Asia Cu ..

8 minutes ago

Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest 20 ..

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 8,998 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.