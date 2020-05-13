UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Expresses Protest Over US Bill On Sanctions Related To COVID-19

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 02:06 PM

Beijing Expresses Protest Over US Bill on Sanctions Related to COVID-19

China expresses its resolute protest against US lawmakers' bill on sanctions against China over the COVID-19 pandemic, Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) China expresses its resolute protest against US lawmakers' bill on sanctions against China over the COVID-19 pandemic, Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, US senators Lindsey Graham, Thom Tillis, Cindy Hyde-Smith, Mike Braun, Rick Scott, Steve Daines, Todd Young, Jim Inhofe and Roger Wicker said they had introduced in the Congress a legislation, authorizing President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on China if Beijing fails to cooperate and provide a full accounting of the events leading up to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The bill, introduced by several US senators, absolutely neglects facts. They want to start the investigation with a presumption of guilt, to shift their responsibility for the failure in the fight against the epidemic on China. This is not possible. We express our resolute protest," Zhao said at a briefing.

Related Topics

Protest China Trump Young Resolute Beijing Congress

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah named in men’s central contract list ..

6 minutes ago

Naseem Shah named in men's central contract list f ..

2 minutes ago

Anti Narcotics Force seizes huge quantity of opium ..

2 minutes ago

Gangster among 5 arrested in Mianwali

2 minutes ago

Zardari says Imran Khan is following Musharraf's f ..

24 minutes ago

Maduro Extends COVID-19 Related State of Emergency ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.