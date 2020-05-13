Beijing Expresses Protest Over US Bill on Sanctions Related to COVID-19

China expresses its resolute protest against US lawmakers' bill on sanctions against China over the COVID-19 pandemic, Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, US senators Lindsey Graham, Thom Tillis, Cindy Hyde-Smith, Mike Braun, Rick Scott, Steve Daines, Todd Young, Jim Inhofe and Roger Wicker said they had introduced in the Congress a legislation, authorizing President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on China if Beijing fails to cooperate and provide a full accounting of the events leading up to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The bill, introduced by several US senators, absolutely neglects facts. They want to start the investigation with a presumption of guilt, to shift their responsibility for the failure in the fight against the epidemic on China. This is not possible. We express our resolute protest," Zhao said at a briefing.