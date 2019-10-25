UrduPoint.com
Beijing Expresses Protest To US Over Pence's Criticism Of Chinese Policies

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) China expressed protest to the United States over recent statements of US Vice President Mike Pence regarding China's domestic and foreign policy, the situation in Hong Kong, and respect for human rights, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a briefing on Friday.

Speaking in Washington on Thursday, Pence said the United States did not want a confrontation with China, but was looking for cooperation on a number of issues, including economics, arms control, denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and compliance with sanctions against Iran. At the same time, he again recalled that the United States saw China as a strategic and economic rival, and expressed support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong.

"US Vice President Mike Pence recently delivered a speech full of criticism of China's social system, the situation of human rights and religious freedoms, and China's domestic and foreign policies. The US vice president's statement is full of prejudice and lies, political prejudices and arrogance and China expresses dissatisfaction and strong protest," Hua said.

She added that Chinese people were fully confident and supported the country's chosen development path, and no force could stop China from moving forward.

"The affairs of Hong Kong, Taiwan and Xinjiang are exclusively an internal affair of China, which does not tolerate any foreign interference. And a small group of US politicians are trying to distort the facts and slander China, interfere in the internal affairs of China," she said.

These US politicians aim to impede the further development of China, Hua added.

The diplomat emphasized that 200 million believers live in China, 20 million of whom are Muslims, "representatives of all ethnic groups enjoy freedom of religion."

By making such statements, US politicians are trying to hide US domestic problems, including situations in prisons, cases of street shooting, a problem with weapons, racial discrimination, withdrawal from international agreements, and excessive use of force, the spokeswoman concluded.

