Beijing Expresses "strong Dissatisfaction" With G7 On Hong Kong

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 01:27 PM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Beijing on Tuesday voiced "strong dissatisfaction" with a joint statement from the G7 leaders which backed Hong Kong's autonomy and called for calm after months of civil unrest.

"We express our strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition to the statement made by the leaders of the G7 Summit on Hong Kong affairs," said foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a press briefing in Beijing.

"We have repeatedly stressed that Hong Kong's affairs are purely China's internal affairs and that no foreign government, organization or individual has the right to intervene."

