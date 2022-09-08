Beijing Expresses Strong Protest Over US Congressional Delegation Visit to Taiwan

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) China strongly protests the three-day visit of the US congressional delegation to Taiwan from September 7-9, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday.

"The visit of the US congressional delegation to Taiwan seriously violates the One China principle and the provisions of three joint China-US communiques as well as Washington's commitments to maintain only unofficial relations with Taiwan. China expresses discontent and a strong protest," Mao told a briefing.

The diplomat also said that China will continue taking measures to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The eight-member US congressional delegation led by Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy is set to meet with senior Taiwanese leaders to discuss the bilateral relations, regional security, trade and investment, global supply chains, and other significant issues of mutual interest, according to a de facto US embassy in the self-governed island.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August. China condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island.

China considers Taiwan an unalienable part of its sovereign territory and opposes any official contacts between the island and other countries. The US has been supporting the government of Taiwan and selling weapons to the island. Beijing has repeatedly said that the One China principle is a political foundation of China-US relations and that violations by Washington of its own obligations have been jeopardizing cooperation between the two countries, threatening peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.