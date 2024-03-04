Open Menu

Beijing Eyes 100 More Smart Factories, Digital Workshops

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2024 | 01:00 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The city of Beijing plans to add 100 smart factories and digital workshops in the coming three years, according to the city government.

The goal was revealed in an action plan for digitalization in the city's manufacturing sector between 2024 and 2026, issued by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology.

According to the plan, the Chinese capital will also push all its major manufacturing enterprises to pass a digitalization level.

Intelligent manufacturing has become a new calling card for Beijing.

Last month, smartphone maker xiaomi put into operation a new factory in Beijing, equipped with cutting-edge intelligent manufacturing technology capable of producing around 10 million phones annually.

The city has built 103 smart factories and digital workshops since 2021, according to the bureau.

China has become the world's largest intelligent manufacturing application market with over 10,000 digital workshops and smart factories, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

