Beijing Eyes 100 More Smart Factories, Digital Workshops
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2024 | 04:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The city of Beijing plans to add 100 smart factories and digital workshops in the coming three years, according to the city government.
The goal was revealed in an action plan for digitalization in the city's manufacturing sector between 2024 and 2026, issued by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology.
According to the plan, the Chinese capital will also push all its major manufacturing enterprises to pass a digitalization level.
Intelligent manufacturing has become a new calling card for Beijing.
Last month, smartphone maker xiaomi put into operation a new factory in Beijing, equipped with cutting-edge intelligent manufacturing technology capable of producing around 10 million phones annually.
The city has built 103 smart factories and digital workshops since 2021, according to the bureau.
China has become the world's largest intelligent manufacturing application market with over 10,000 digital workshops and smart factories, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
Recent Stories
It is hoped that the newly elected government will play a key role in establishi ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024
PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
More Stories From World
-
Inflation in Laos rises to 25.35 pct in February12 minutes ago
-
UK awaits voter-friendly budget before election12 minutes ago
-
Revenue of Vietnam's B2C online retail platforms to reach 650 tln this year12 minutes ago
-
5.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Kyrgyzstan12 minutes ago
-
Iron ore futures close lower12 minutes ago
-
1 dead after fishing boat runs aground in waters south of Tokyo12 minutes ago
-
Rail traffic suspended in Russia region after 'explosion': reports12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, under PM Shehbaz, set to achieve greater accomplishment in nation-building: Mao Ning22 minutes ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire22 minutes ago
-
Mediators seek Gaza truce as US calls for 'immediate ceasefire'32 minutes ago
-
Kremlin says German leak shows 'involvement' of West in Ukraine42 minutes ago
-
Spain building fire kills three, including child52 minutes ago