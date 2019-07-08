Beijing Fails to Confirm Xi to Visit Russia for 75th Anniversary of World War II Victory

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Chinese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that Beijing was ready to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II with Russia next year but failed to confirm whether Chinese leader Xi Jinping would travel to Russia to personally participate in celebrations.

"China and the Soviet Union made great sacrifice in World War II and made a huge contribution to the victory. Russia and China are ready to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the victory [in the war] with the ensemble of international community, remembering history, appreciating peace and creating the future," the ministry said when asked whether Xi would travel to Russia.

The Chinese leader has been invited to visit Russia on the occasion of the anniversary by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Russian president has also extended invitations to the leaders of France and the United States, who were a part of the major Allied powers alongside the Soviet Union and the United Kingdom, and to the German chancellor.

The Soviet forces fought against the Nazis from their invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941 until their ultimate defeat in May 1945. It is estimated that 27 million Soviet lives were lost during the war.

China is believed to have suffered immense casualties as well, losing from 15-20 million people.