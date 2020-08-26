UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Fires 2 Missiles Into South China Sea In 'Warning' To US - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 10:21 PM

Beijing Fires 2 Missiles Into South China Sea in 'Warning' to US - Reports

China fired two missiles into the South China Sea on Wednesday in an act of "warning" to the United States after a US spy plane intruded its army's no-fly airspace, a source close to the Chinese military told the South China Morning Post newspaper

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) China fired two missiles into the South China Sea on Wednesday in an act of "warning" to the United States after a US spy plane intruded its army's no-fly airspace, a source close to the Chinese military told the South China Morning Post newspaper.

On Tuesday, the Chinese Defense Ministry said that a U-2 US reconnaissance aircraft entered a restricted airspace where the Chinese army fired live ammunition. The intrusion purportedly disrupted a regular military exercise and violated the international norms of safe sea and air conduct.

"This is China's response to the potential risks brought by the increasingly frequent incoming US warplanes and military vessels in the South China Sea," the source said, as quoted in the report, adding "China doesn't want the neighbouring countries to misunderstand Beijing's goals.

"

The missiles included an a DF-26B dual-capability missile, launched from the northwestern Qinghai province, and a DF-21D anti-ship ballistic missile, launched from the eastern coastal Zhejiang province. According to the source, both were fired into an area between Hainan province and the Paracel Islands.

Related Topics

Army China Beijing United States Post From

Recent Stories

Unilabs Laboratories UAE’s 1st private labs to g ..

23 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber sees 340% surge in companies listing ..

38 minutes ago

Berlin bans mass protest against virus curbs

2 minutes ago

Marseille keeper Mandanda signs new contract

2 minutes ago

HIV-positive 'elite controllers' offer clues for c ..

2 minutes ago

Bulgarian Justice Minister Danail Kirilov Resigns ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.