Beijing 'firmly Opposes' EU Tariffs Against Chinese EVs
Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Beijing said on Friday it "firmly opposes" a European Union plan to slap extra tariffs on Chinese electric cars, condemning it as "protectionist".
EU countries voted to approve imposing tariffs of up to 45 percent on Chinese EVs, despite German warnings that it will spark a trade war with Beijing.
The European Commission -- which provisionally approved the step in June after an inquiry found that Beijing's state aid to auto manufacturers was unfair -- now has free rein to impose steep tariffs for five years from end October.
China's commerce ministry in response said it "firmly opposes the EU's unfair, non-compliant and unreasonable protectionist practices in this case."
It "firmly opposes the EU's imposition of anti-subsidy duties on Chinese electric vehicles," a spokesperson added.
The ministry urged EU countries to "return to the right track" by resolving trade friction through dialogue, promising to "safeguard the interests of Chinese companies."
Chinese car giant Geely -- one of the country's largest sellers of EVs -- expressed "great disappointment" in the move.
"The decision is not constructive and may hinder EU-China economic and trade relations, ultimately harming European companies and consumer interests," the firm said.
Although the tariffs did not win support from a majority of EU states, the opposition was not enough to block them, which would have required at least 15 states representing 65 percent of the bloc's population.
The European Commission -- in charge of trade policy for the bloc -- said it had "obtained the necessary support for the adoption of tariffs".
