MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Thursday denounced Washington's recent ban on all imports of cotton and tomato products from Xinjiang province over alleged forced labor concerns.

On Wednesday, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said it had issued a region-wide Withhold Release Order (WRO) on products made by what it calls "slave labor" in Xinjiang. The products include apparel, textiles, tomato seeds, canned tomatoes, tomato sauce, and other goods made with cotton and tomatoes.

"China is firmly opposed to this. 'Forced labor' is the biggest lie of the century made by persons and agencies in some Western countries including the United States, with an aim to restrict and suppress the relevant Chinese authorities and companies and contain China's development," Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at the briefing.

The diplomat told reporters that this matter was China's internal affair and no other country should interfere.

"The United States should respect basic facts, immediately withdraw its erroneous decision and stop interfering in China's internal affairs while taking Xinjiang as an excuse. China will take all essential measures to uphold national interests and dignity, and safeguard sovereignty, security and development interests," Zhao added.

Washington's latest move marked the fourth WRO issued against China since October 1, 2020. After entangling in a bitter trade war with the United States under the Trump administration, Chinese authorities expressed hope that bilateral relations could improve when Joe Biden becomes the US president on January 20.