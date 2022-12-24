Beijing Gives Green Light to Open Border With Hong Kong - Chief Executive John Lee

Beijing has given the green light to reopen the border between Hong Kong and mainland China, which has been closed for over three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee on Saturday.

"I can now announce that the much-awaited reopening of the border with the mainland can now be achieved," Lee was quoted by the South China Morning Post as saying, adding that the Chinese authorities had given the green light to the measure.

The chief executive expressed hope that a proposal to reopen the border would be finalized by mid-January.

The border has been closed for more than three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the Hong Kong leader is keen on reviving economic ties with the mainland. Preparations are reportedly being made to restart train services between the city and Guangzhou in southern China from January.

On Wednesday, John Lee went to mainland China on his first four-day trip since taking office. During the trip, Lee met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as well as other representatives of China's top leadership, to present a report on the administration's work over the past six months and opening of the border.