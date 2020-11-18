UrduPoint.com
Wed 18th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Beijing is grateful to Russian President Vladimir Putin for his appreciation of the Chinese efforts and achievements in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Zhao Lijian, deputy director of Information Department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said at a briefing on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Putin told the 12th BRICS Summit that China, which was the first country to face COVID-19, had demonstrated that the pandemic might be successfully eliminated, and the Chinese efforts in this sphere was a good example for the other countries.

"We are grateful to President Vladimir Putin for his assessment of China's achievements in countering the pandemic," Zhao said.

The spokesman added that China and Russia had supported each other during the pandemic, providing mutual assistance and collaborating their efforts in the face of danger.

According to Zhao, China is ready to cooperate with Russia and the other members of the international community to find a joint solution to the problem and make an even greater contribution to the global cooperation against the pandemic.

The first COVID-19 cases were registered in December 2019 in the central Chinese province of Hubei. Beijing considered the threat as serious and placed the whole country under strict lockdown, which allowed China to contain the spread of the infection. Besides, China started to test large numbers of its citizens and boosted the production of personal protective equipment. All the measures taken by Beijing helped to curb the pandemic in the country prevent the second wave of COVID-19. Now, the Chinese experience is used by other states to deal with the infection.

