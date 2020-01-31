UrduPoint.com
Beijing Has Made Progress In Identifying 'Nature' Of Coronavirus - Envoy To UN

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 05:00 AM

Beijing Has Made Progress in Identifying 'Nature' of Coronavirus - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) China has reached progress in identifying the nature of the deadly coronavirus and is confident that the outbreak will be contained, Permanent Representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun told reporters.

"We are really making progress: in the earlier days, we did not know what kind of virus it was, but... we have identified the nature of the new virus," Zhang said on Thursday. "We are also very much confident that we are capable to defeat this coronavirus and make our life back to normal."

Zhang said that although the situation with the virus outbreak remains challenging, Beijing has already been able to treat more than 130 people in the country.

The diplomat pointed out that international cooperation is of great significance in combating the new strain of coronavirus. Currently, he said, China urgently requires additional medical equipment, such as protective goggles and gloves.

The new deadly strain of coronavirus was first detected last December in China's Wuhan and has since spread to 19 countries. The epidemic has already left 213 people dead in China, as well as over 9,350 more infected globally.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization declared a public health emergency of international concern over the outbreak of the coronavirus.

