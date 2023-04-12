Beijing Has No Information on Possible Introduction of No-Fly Zone Over Taiwan by Mainland

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Beijing has no information about a possible introduction of a no-fly zone over Taiwan by the Chinese authorities, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported, citing sources with knowledge of the matter, that China intends to close the airspace over the northern part of Taiwan from April 16-18.

"I am not familiar with the relevant situation," Wang told reporters when asked to comment on the media reports.