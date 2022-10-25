Beijing Has No Information on Possible Meeting of Xi, Biden at G20 Summit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin did not confirm or deny on Tuesday the possibility of a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 summit.

"I do not have information on this issue at the moment," the diplomat said at a briefing.

On Monday, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said that the United States and China were considering the possibility of the meeting between Biden and Xi on the sidelines of the G20 summit, which will be held in Bali from November 15-16.