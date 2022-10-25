UrduPoint.com

Beijing Has No Information On Possible Meeting Of Xi, Biden At G20 Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Beijing Has No Information on Possible Meeting of Xi, Biden at G20 Summit

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin did not confirm or deny on Tuesday the possibility of a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 summit.

"I do not have information on this issue at the moment," the diplomat said at a briefing.

On Monday, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said that the United States and China were considering the possibility of the meeting between Biden and Xi on the sidelines of the G20 summit, which will be held in Bali from November 15-16.

Related Topics

China United States November From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

WhatsApp down in Pakistan, several other countries

WhatsApp down in Pakistan, several other countries

19 minutes ago
 Journalists, rights activists condemn murder of TV ..

Journalists, rights activists condemn murder of TV anchor Arshad Sharif

1 hour ago
 China welcomes FATF decision to remove Pakistan fr ..

China welcomes FATF decision to remove Pakistan from grey list

2 hours ago
 Pointing, Gilchrist share rescue plan for Australi ..

Pointing, Gilchrist share rescue plan for Australia in T20 World Cup

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.