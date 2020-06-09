UrduPoint.com
Beijing Has No Intention To Take Part In Nuclear Arms Talks With Russia, US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 12:48 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) China does not plan to take part in trilateral negotiations on nuclear weapons with Russia and the United States, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said on Tuesday, commenting on a recent statement by US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea.

On Monday, Billingslea said he had reached agreement with Russian Deputy Foreign Minster Sergey Ryabkov to hod nuclear arms control negotiations in June, with China's participation.

"We have repeatedly expressed our position on the matter. China has no intention to take part in the so-called trilateral negotiations with the United States and Russia on nuclear disarmament," Hua said at a briefing, when asked whether China has received and invitation and plans to take part in the talks.

