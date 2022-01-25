Beijing Has No Legal Basis for South China Sea Claims - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) China has not provided any legal basis for its claims in the South China Sea, the acting US deputy assistant secretary of state for oceans, fisheries, and polar affairs said on Monday.

Earlier in January, the US Department of State released a study report alleging that China has long asserted "unlawful" maritime claims in the South China Sea. The department argued that China's claim of a wide swathe of the South China Sea is inconsistent with the 1982 Law of the Sea Convention.

"The United States reiterates that China has not offered any legal basis to support its maritime claims," Constance Arvis told a briefing.

According to Arvis, the US continues to call on China to cease its coercive activities. She said that China's claims in the South China Sea have no basis in international law.

Meanwhile, Jung Pak, deputy assistant secretary of state, Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, added that Washington is committed to the region and will uphold the rights of allies and partners.

"US and Japan very much committed to freedom of navigation, other lawful uses of the sea," she stressed.

Beijing has been disputing for decades the status of a number of territories in the South China Sea to which it lays claim, primarily the Paracel and Spratly islands, and the Scarborough Shoal. China considers the Spratly archipelago to be its territory, despite the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling which said there was no legal basis for China's maritime claims. The arbitration proceeding was initiated by the Philippines in January of 2013.