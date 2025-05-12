Beijing Hi-tech Expo welcomes expanded international friend circle

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) "This is the first time for me to experience the feeling of shaking hands with a robot. This is not only a high-level international exhibition, but also a window for us to understand China's high-tech achievements. Without doubts, there are cooperation opportunities everywhere here," a businessman from Ghana said.

At the just-ended 27th China Beijing International High-tech Expo, a series of completely independently developed Black tech products have attracted global attention.

In 2024, the CHITEC attracted more than 70 international companies from 17 countries and regions. This year, the two numbers has increased to more than 120 as well as 30, with the proportion of international exhibitors accounts for about 15%. Given the vastness of the Chinese market, we have always been interested in entering here, so we hope to get to know it up close. At such an expo, we hope to find partners, investors, and strategic investment consultants to give us advice on online and offline sales channels, Liang, an exhibitor from Singapore introduced.

It is a rare opportunity to exhibit at the CHITEC. We could see what other companies have brought and fully communicate with everyone about their technological products and features, all of which is why we want to be here, Czech exhibitor Germakov emphasized.

China is the world's largest producer of electronics and also the largest potential consumer market. Of course, South Korea has also established itself in the world with its expertise in electronics for many years. I hope we can successfully find partners in the electronics field here, and we also welcome cooperation from all suitable customized electronics manufacturers," Park Ju Won, an electronics distributor from South Korea, told China Economic Net (CEN).

This years expo has extensively linked more international scientific and technological resources, fully demonstrating Beijing's exemplary role as an international sci-tech innovation center. Fortune 500 companies including AstraZeneca, Sanofi, and Deloitte displayed their latest technologies and cooperation results.

Moreover, the Beijing-Saudi Arabia Advanced Manufacturing Conference held at the same time attracted more than 300 bilateral companies to negotiate on site.

As of the closing on May 11, a total of 43 projects were signed at the expo with a total amount of over 5.8 billion Yuan, attracting more than 80,000 visitors from home and abroad.

APP/asg