UrduPoint.com

Beijing Hopes For Restraint After North Korea Test-Launched Hypersonic Missile

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

Beijing Hopes for Restraint After North Korea Test-Launched Hypersonic Missile

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Beijing hopes that all parties concerned will show restraint not to undermine peace and stability in the region after North Korea's recent test-launch of a hypersonic missile, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Pyongyang confirmed that it had successfully test-fired the Hwasong-8 hypersonic missile.

"We hope that all parties concerned will proceed from common interests of peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, show calmness and restraint, accommodate each other and, in accordance with the double freezing principle, will seek possible balanced solutions that take into account the concerns of each of the parties, and jointly promote the process of a political settlement of the Korean Peninsula problem," Hua said at a briefing.

This is the sixth launch by Pyongyang since early 2021. The previous one took place as recently as in mid-September when North Korea launched two cruise missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan.

Related Topics

China Beijing Pyongyang Japan North Korea All From

Recent Stories

A prediction about victory of PM Justin Trudeau th ..

A prediction about victory of PM Justin Trudeau that proven correct

22 minutes ago
 BoG accepts Wasim Khan’s resignation

BoG accepts Wasim Khan’s resignation

23 minutes ago
 Speakers highlight huge potential for burgeoning P ..

Speakers highlight huge potential for burgeoning Pak-Russia relations at NUST-ho ..

25 minutes ago
 54,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

54,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

38 minutes ago
 UAE President receives cable of thanks from Greek ..

UAE President receives cable of thanks from Greek counterpart for help in exting ..

38 minutes ago
 European equities rebound from recent losses

European equities rebound from recent losses

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.