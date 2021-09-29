Beijing Hopes for Restraint After North Korea Test-Launched Hypersonic Missile

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Beijing hopes that all parties concerned will show restraint not to undermine peace and stability in the region after North Korea's recent test-launch of a hypersonic missile, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Pyongyang confirmed that it had successfully test-fired the Hwasong-8 hypersonic missile.

"We hope that all parties concerned will proceed from common interests of peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, show calmness and restraint, accommodate each other and, in accordance with the double freezing principle, will seek possible balanced solutions that take into account the concerns of each of the parties, and jointly promote the process of a political settlement of the Korean Peninsula problem," Hua said at a briefing.

This is the sixth launch by Pyongyang since early 2021. The previous one took place as recently as in mid-September when North Korea launched two cruise missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan.