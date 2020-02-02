(@imziishan)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) China hopes for an unbiased and rational assessment of the situation with coronavirus and the efforts of Beijing to combat the spread of the disease, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday in a phone conversation with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas.

"China is ready to strengthen cooperation with the entire international community, including Germany. We hope that Germany will objectively and rationally consider the situation with the spread of the disease and China's prevention and control efforts, and will also take seriously WHO recommendations," Wang told Maas, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Wang also told Maas about the latest situation with coronavirus, emphasizing that the Chinese government cares not only about the safety of life and health of the country's citizens, but also makes every effort to protect global health security.

The new strain of coronavirus ” 2019-nCoV ” was first detected in Wuhan in December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The virus has already killed 259 people in China and infected about 12,000 others, prompting authorities from various countries to evacuate their nationals from the virus-affected areas.

The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency on Thursday in light of the outbreak.