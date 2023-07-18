Open Menu

Beijing Hopes Grain Deal Participants To Be Able To Solve Issues Of Global Food Security

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2023 | 12:50 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) China hopes that the participants in the grain deal will be able to properly solve the issue of global food security via dialogue and consultations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that grain deal was de facto terminated, however Moscow would immediately return to its implementation as soon as the commitments toward Moscow are fulfilled.

"China hopes that the relevant parties will be able to properly resolve the issue of global food security through dialogue and consultations," Mao told reporters.

