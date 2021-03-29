Beijing Hopes Japan Will Not Join US Sanctions Over Xinjiang

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) China hopes that Japan will not follow Washington's lead in imposing "unreasonable" sanctions against Beijing over alleged human rights violations in the Chinese Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Zhao Lijian, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, said on Monday.

Last week, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada and the US introduced a series of sanctions against Chinese citizens and organizations over alleged poor human rights records and what they perceive as persecution of the Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang.

Beijing responded by imposing retaliatory sanctions.

"We hope that the Japanese side will speak and act with caution, it is not necessary to follow suit and carry out unreasonable attacks on China because of the alliance with the US. This is not in the interests of the Japanese side," Zhao said at a briefing commenting on reports that Tokyo may introduce sanctions under US pressure.

The diplomat also reiterated that the explanations behind the sanctions were based on lies and disinformation.

